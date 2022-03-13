Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Rises By 172.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the February 13th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

