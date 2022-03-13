Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Declines By 36.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 787,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.40 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.