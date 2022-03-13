Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Drops By 62.1%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)
