Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Drops By 62.1%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and Other. The Flat Steel Products segment comprises Vanderbijlpark works and Saldanha works. The Long Steel Products segment includes Newcastle works, Vereeniging works, and decommissioned Maputo works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.