Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Expands By 71.5%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,418.0 days.

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.42.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.