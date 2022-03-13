Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 146.7%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,965. CLP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

