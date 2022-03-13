Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Increases By 194.9%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the February 13th total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 74,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 19.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

