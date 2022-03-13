Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 69.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 29,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Dundee has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee (Get Rating)

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.