Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 69.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 29,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Dundee has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60.
About Dundee (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.