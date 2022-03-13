Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Grows By 74.9%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter.

EVF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

