Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 72.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. 28,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,997. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.