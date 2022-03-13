Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 73.5%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

