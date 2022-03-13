Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Expands By 56.6%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLME stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 17,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

