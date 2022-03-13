Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 101.0%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 46,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,145. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
