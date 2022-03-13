Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 101.0%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 46,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,145. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems (Get Rating)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

