Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Increases By 69.8%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.
OTCMKTS FLTDF remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.
About Flow Traders (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Traders (FLTDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.