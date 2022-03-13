Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Increases By 69.8%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLTDF remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

