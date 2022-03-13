Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Declines By 45.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.0 days.

OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$2.44 on Friday. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

