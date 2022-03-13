Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Rises By 111.8%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HIGA remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

