Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Expands By 266.7%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IFNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
