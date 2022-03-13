Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 70.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,603. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.