Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Decreases By 68.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of 0.51.

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

