Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Decreases By 68.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of 0.51.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
