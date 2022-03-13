Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Expands By 63.4%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

