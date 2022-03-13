Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 100.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 29th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

