Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 56.3%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 54,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,215. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

