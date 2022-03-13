Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 62.5%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:NMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 10,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,782. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
