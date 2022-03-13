Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 95.5%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 14,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,199. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

