Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Decreases By 68.8%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ORZCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

