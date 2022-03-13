Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Increases By 130.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 420,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,194. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
