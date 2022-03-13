Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Decreases By 63.1%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 155,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

RTOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

