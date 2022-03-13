Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Declines By 37.5%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.