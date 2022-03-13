Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Declines By 37.5%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

