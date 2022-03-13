Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Drops By 47.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAIY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.