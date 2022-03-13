Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Drops By 47.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.