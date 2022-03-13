Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 77.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
