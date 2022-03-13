Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Declines By 57.3%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.5 days.
Shares of SCVPF stock remained flat at $$12.22 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
