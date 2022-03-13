Short Interest in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Declines By 50.0%

TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TPBAU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get TPB Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TPB Acquisition Corp I by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $1,491,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.