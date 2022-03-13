Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Expands By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.49. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

