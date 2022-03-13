Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Increases By 108.8%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCISY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.