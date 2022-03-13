Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

