Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.