Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Shares Up 15%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) shot up 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 2,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Sigyn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.