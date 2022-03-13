Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.32. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 7,942 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.
