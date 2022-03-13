Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. 158,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,643. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

