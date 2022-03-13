Skrumble Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.57 million and $44,296.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00105186 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

