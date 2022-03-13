SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of SM Energy worth $35,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $15,133,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.55 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.