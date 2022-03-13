Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0249

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $872,910.27 and $79,542.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

