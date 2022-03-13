Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

