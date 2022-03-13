Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

SONX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SONX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 234,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,914. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

