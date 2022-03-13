Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years.

Source Capital stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating ) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Source Capital worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

