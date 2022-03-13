Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

