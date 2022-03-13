Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.38 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spark Networks in a report on Sunday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.