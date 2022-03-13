SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

