SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after buying an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

