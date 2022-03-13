Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Spire Global stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.02. 1,166,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,154. Spire Global has a 12 month low of 1.93 and a 12 month high of 19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.57.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.