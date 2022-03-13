Spire Wealth Management Acquires 59,335 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 44,279.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Perion Network worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $707.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

